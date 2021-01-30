When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: The board approved waiver requests for an industrial property at 3000 State Drive, allowing the former Lebanon Alcoa Plant to be developed into two large distribution warehouses. DHL supply chain intends to purchase the property from current owners Lotus Land LLC. DHL has already submitted plans to South Lebanon outlining the specifics of the development. Construction could begin as early as May.

In other business: Supervisors accepted the resignation of South Hills Park manager Mike Kipp, who is retiring following 17 years of service to the township. In a related matter, the board hired Scott Walker as South Hills Park’s new manager. Walker has been employed by the township for three years as a part-time highway and part-time park employee. Prior to that, he had a 37-year career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, some of which was spent as a supervisor.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.