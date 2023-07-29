Two Coatesville Area school board members gave notice of resignation at the start of the July 25 board meeting.

Mary Ann Harris and Amelia Mills resigned from the school board effective immediately. Harris represented Region 1, covering Valley Township and the City of Coatesville. Mills represented Region 3 which includes East Fallowfield, West Caln, Sadsbury, Modena and South Coatesville.

More Coatesville Area News:

The term of office for both Harris and Mills would have expired at the end of this year. The board has 30 days to appoint replacements. Anyone interested in either position should submit an application by Aug. 4.

“The countless hours that a board member spends doing board work is nothing to sneeze at or look past. There are a lot of hours that go into this work,” board member Brandon Rhone said. “We certainly appreciate their time and attention to the work while they were here.”

The board heard a brief presentation on the status of the district’s proposed code of conduct for students in the 2023-24 school year. The draft plan is posted on the district website, along with links residents can use to make comments or ask questions.

At the end of the comment period for public feedback, and after any pending revisions, the document will come back to the board for final approval.