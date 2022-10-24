Because sidewalk construction in underway, Wrightsville Borough Council on Oct. 17 voted 5-0 to close two blocks of Locust Street on Halloween to ensure the safety of children and parents who might be trick-or-treating. Council member Phil Landis was absent.

The 500 and 600 blocks of Locust Street will be closed from 6 to 8 p.m. so trick-or-treaters can walk safely off the sidewalk and in the street.

Council Vice President Brian Lyle, who spoke with the contractor, said rebar and concrete forms are set up now, and if the concrete isn’t poured and set in time the contractor will have to take measures to block them off. And that could force pedestrians into a busy street.

“They’re planning on having sidewalks done by the 31st, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be done,” Lyle said.

In other business, council member Rick McDonald, who is a member of a newly formed complaint committee that handles zoning and code complaints, said he was not informed about a trailer that was possibly illegally parked.

The borough received a letter about the trailer, and council President Joseph Giandalia and council member Eric J. White said the borough notified Hellam Township Police Chief Douglas Pollock about it.

Pollock will “make soft contact with” the owner “and try to get them to move it to a safer place,” Giandalia said.

McDonald also suggested that two other members of the complaint committee – Lyle, who is the manager of the Wrightsville Municipal Authority, and a full-time borough employee – will be pulled away from other work duties. He said he and Mayor Tayne Slenker can handle investigating complaints on their own.

“Why can’t I do it on my own?” McDonald said.

Giandalia responded that no one said McDonald can’t. He said when the committee meets for the first time it should establish a procedure so the borough notifies McDonald, who can then follow up on the complaint.

“There’s no problem with you going out,” Giandalia said.