Firefighters from responded just before 2:30 p.m. to the barn at Kreider Farms Mt. Pleasant at 1400 Mt. Pleasant Road, according to a report by Fox43.

A fire at a poultry farm in Lebanon County burned for several hours Tuesday, causing millions of dollars in damages and killing 250,000 chickens.

The fire started in the middle of a tightly packed row of poultry barns, according to officials. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading away from the middle barn.

The fire caused $12 million in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, Annville-Cleona Fire Chief Philip Snavely told the news agency. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews left the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.