Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect details released during a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot and killed a man Sunday night in Union Township, Lebanon County after state police say he struggled with troopers while in a vehicle he was driving.

A trooper opened fire after the man dragged a trooper with the vehicle during the scuffle, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop L was dispatched at 10:42 p.m. Nov. 7 to 61 Ridge Dr. for a protection from abuse order violation, according to a press release. While troopers were at the location, Andrew J. Dzwonchyk, 40, also arrived at the address in a vehicle.

Trooper and Public Information Officer David Beohm confirmed during a press conference Monday morning that the residence was neither Dzwonchyk's or that of the person protected under the abuse order.

"We would only go out if the person that was the protected person on the (Protection From Abuse) calls," Boehm said in reference to the person who had called state police.

Troopers tried to take Dzwonchyk into custody while he was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and a struggle ensued, according to the release. Dzwonchyk then drove forward and backed up, dragging a trooper who had been partially in the vehicle.

When attempts to taser Dzwonchyk were unsuccessful, meaning it had no effect on him, the trooper outside of the vehicle shot Dzwonchyk with a “department issued firearm,” Boehm said. First aid was given to Dzwonchyk by the troopers but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office, according to the report.

No one else had been in the vehicle and the trooper that had been dragged was not injured, Beohm said. Boehm could not specify how many shots were fired.

"I don't think (the vehicle) was very fast at all," Boehm said.

The trooper who shot and killed Dzwonchyk is on administrative leave, Boehm said. He added that it's "way too early to determine" what will ultimately happen to the trooper.

Both the Lebanon County District Attorney and Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team are investigating the shooting.

"We'll look at everything from the time they got there till the time the event ended," Boehm said.

Boehm said he could not release any further details because the investigation is ongoing and he was not present at the shooting.

"It's all what the officers at the scene deem that they need to do," Boehm said. "That's their call and then we investigate what happens and then we go from there."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.