When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors debated tree removal in Reamstown Park and then delayed awarding a contract for removal of the dead or dying trees.

Details: The lowest of three bids received was submitted by Cocalico Tree Service, Denver, $4,700. For that price the firm agreed to fell 20 ash trees and remove all wood and debris. However, since the bid was almost $3,000 under the next lowest bidder, Martin Tree Services, New Holland, $7,625, the board questioned the difference.

Quotable: “Given the price difference, I would like some kind of references,” said Township Manager Penny Pollick.

What’s next: The board will revisit the tree removal issue at its next meeting on Oct. 1.