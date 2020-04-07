For the most part, Lebanon County residents are heeding Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive to maintain social distance and stay home.

But when locals are going outside, they’re going outside to exercise, and increasingly that’s to the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail.

Over the past three weeks, Lebanon Valley Rail Trail has experienced a significant increase in the number of people using it. With many gyms, fitness centers and workout clubs closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are taking their exercise regimens outside and rediscovering — or discovering — the outdoor benefits that walking, running, biking and even horseback riding offer.

Although no exact counts are being kept, Lebanon Valley Rails to Trails President John Wengert says the usage has nearly tripled. More people are using the 18-mile, six-phase system more often, with weekdays becoming as popular with trail users as weekends once were, Wengert said.

“Over the past couple of weeks, from observation and reports, it’s getting more use than normal,” Wengert said. “It’s like a weekend day every day of the week. Everybody’s home with nothing to do. Right now, we’re in the 500- to 700-per-day range. During the week, it used to be between 100 and 200.”

Outdoor exercising is not restricted by the governor’s stay-at-home order as long as distance is maintained, and Wengert said all of the trailheads used to access the trail system remain open. The 14-foot width of the trail allows users to safely practice the 6-foot distancing directive.

“No, there are no restrictions at this time,” Wengert said. “But people still have to use common sense.” Users are asked to stay to the sides of the trail as much as possible to practice social distancing, he said.

“With this current situation, it gives people a chance to have an outlet and a way to get outside,” Wengert said. “People are going to get nuts being cooped up. It’s critical to mental well-being.”

Addressing the question of the heavy use of the trail and public health and safety, Wengert said, “We could get to the point where we have to close it, although I don’t know how we would enforce that. It could happen, but I don’t have any reason to believe it will happen.”

Currently, six of the proposed nine phases of the trail have been completed, including a 16.5-mile southern stretch from the Lancaster County line to Lebanon city.

“We’re requesting all trail users to treat each other with respect,” Wengert said. “There is a trail etiquette, a responsibility that everyone has. But social distancing puts even more focus on it.”