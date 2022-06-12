When: Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Beth Proffitt, a representative from E-Con Refuse, told council why its trash collectors are at work early on borough streets, and she asked for an ordinance change so they will not be in violation.

Background: There have been resident complaints by email and phone to the borough offices and police department about the noise of morning trash collections. The borough noise ordinance prohibits this sort of activity before 7 a.m., but trash trucks can often be heard well before this.

Why it’s important: There are safety reasons for getting the trash trucks in and out of the borough early in the day to limit congestion on the streets when they are busiest with school buses and commuters.

What happens next: The issue is being sent to the June 14 streets, infrastructure and parks committee meeting for discussion. That meeting is open to the public.

Other happenings: Council approved moving forward with amendments to the rental inspection ordinance. Changes will come back for a vote later in the year so that new regulations would take effect at the beginning of 2023. Council also approved transferring $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the Borough Authority to be used for replacement of the aging water line on Maple Street. The borough has received $288,000 in ARPA funds. So far this is the largest disbursement they have made. Other projects are being considered for future funding.