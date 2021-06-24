The wait is finally over.

Trader Joe's is coming to the Harrisburg area, PennLive reported Thursday.

The California chain is renowned for its health foods and cultlike following. The Facebook page Bring Trader Joes to Harrisburg, PA — which has nearly 4,000 followers — was quick to take credit for the feat.

"We did it!" Lesa Brackbill said in a post.

Kenya Friend-Daniel, a Trader Joe's spokesperson, could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to PennLive, the Lower Allen Township Development Authority announced Trader Joe's would be opening a store at the former Bon-Ton at the Lower Allen Commons, a prime commercial corridor. The store is expected to open early next year near the Capital City Mall.

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority does not have any information about the Trader Joe's project on its website.

According to the township, the development authority purchased the site in 2019 "to encourage traffic from route 15 to stop, shop, dine, and stay in Lower Allen and frequent our businesses."

The chain has 11 stores in Pennsylvania, none very convenient for Lancaster County residents. The nearest, depending where one lives in the county, is in Wayne, Delaware County.