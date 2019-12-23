A man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeled tractor-trailer on Route 72 North in Lebanon County Dec. 23, 2019, Lebanon city police said.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near Summit Street and Quentin Road, police said.
Police have identified the man as a resident of North Cornwall but are withholding his name until relatives are notified.
Police said a witness reported the man was unclothed and lying on the street when the tractor-trailer hit him. The witness said that the tractor-trailer did not stop and was unsure if the driver was aware a pedestrian was hit.
Prior to the man being struck, North Cornwall police were dispatched to the Lebanon Plaza Mall as witnesses reported seeing an unclothed man running around the parking lot area and acting strangely.
Lebanon city police ask that anyone driving in the area between 6:15-6:45 a.m. call police at 717-272-2054.