A tractor-trailer cab crashed into a home in Dauphin County on Thursday.

The owner of the home, Ida Wilkinson, told WGAL that she was at home when the truck crashed into her computer room, which she had just left right before the incident.

Officers in Derry Township responded to the residence in the 1400-1500 block of East Derry Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find the truck "embedded into the eastern front corner" of a house in the area, police said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out with some assistance. Police said the portion of the residence where the impact occurred was empty, although an occupant was there moments before the tractor trailer crashed into the residence.

Police determined the truck was doing west on East Derry Road when it left the north side of the roadway, went through two yards and went back onto the road where it nearly hit a vehicle with an adult and three children inside. The tractor trailer then went across the roadway and hit an unoccupied Chevrolet Tahoe on the south side of the roadway, hit a stone wall in the front yard of a residence and then crashed into a house.

The driver, identified by police as Daniel Moore, 47, of Hershey, was flown to Penn State Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police are investigating the crash a possible DUI incident based on preliminary investigation results, police said.

Police ask anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202 or by submitting a tip online.