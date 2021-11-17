A tractor trailer crashed into a Berks County restaurant Wednesday evening, according to Brecknock Fire Company.

The tractor trailer jackknifed the porch of a two-story building at Alleghenyville (Route 568) and New Holland (Route 625) roads in Brecknock Township, about three miles east of Adamstown, around 6 p.m., said Fire Chief Joel Lutz. The vehicle was turning when it caught the corner of the intersection and collided with the structure, which has a sandwich shop on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

No one was injured in the crash. The porch’s roof took minor damage.

At least two Lancaster County fire trucks were called to the scene.

It was not clear what company the tractor trailer belonged to.

Lutz said a tractor trailer had crashed into the same building about 10 to 15 years ago, though he was unsure exactly when.