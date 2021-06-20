- When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, June 15.

- What happened: The township has investigated a residential concern about excess car parts and tire debris stored at Paradise Tire and T&J Holdings Inc. on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise.

- Background: Supervisors fielded a public complaint in April about an abundance of waste piled outside two businesses in the township. According to zoning officer Wally Hockensmith, representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection recently visited both sites and found numerous rubber mounds that “were oversized for what the (municipal) tire storage agreement allows.”

- Why it matters: The township views this waste as an immediate safety hazard that potentially violates its nuisance ordinances. In the event of a tire fire, the smoke emissions alone would require a township-wide evacuation, board Vice Chair Dennis Groff said.

- What’s next: Township officials will send a courtesy notice to the property owners and follow up with the DEP on further action.

- In other news: Karen Farra was named as the township’s secretary-treasurer effective July 1, succeeding Lisa Herr, who announced her resignation in March. Farra formerly served as a code enforcement clerk for West Bradford Township. Supervisors contacted Strasburg-based Team Builder Recruiting to fill this vacancy.