When: Public hearing for a proposed rezoning, followed by the West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Supervisors held a hearing to consider proposed ordinance to amend the township’s zoning map. This rezoning, proposed by the R.E. Pierson quarry in the village of Rheems, would update a 30-acre parcel on Landis Road from agricultural to a mining and natural extraction district. At the conclusion of this hearing, the board voted to table this proposition. Chairman Doug Hottenstein said this issue will likely be on the agenda for next month’s regular meeting.

Public comments: About a dozen township residents attended the hearing to speak out against the expansion of the disruptive mining operations. The residents’ main concerns were focused on depletion of the residential water supply, excessive noise and overall preservation of the natural beauty of the area. The representatives of R.E. Pierson said they are willing to work with neighboring residents to address these concerns.

Other news: Township Manager John Yoder said the township is currently working on the 2022 general fund budget, and there will be a budget workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.