When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, March 3.

What happened: The board voted to continue to move forward with an application for a grant to replace the Gibble Hill Road bridge.

Background: Four years ago, the township had funding and was prepared to replace the bridge, but the low bid at that time was $218,000, far over the expected cost at that time. Since then, the bridge has continued to deteriorate to the point where the township has closed and blocked the road until the bridge can be repaired or the road officially abandoned.

Why it’s important: Gibble Hill Road is heavily used by the Amish community as well as motor vehicles. A large number of Amish residents attended the board meeting to let supervisors know that they would like to see the bridge repaired if possible.

Quotable: “I’m not comfortable to leave a bad bridge there. I would want to exhaust all options we could (if abandoned). People are still going to use it. It just won’t be ours. It just doesn’t sit right with me,” supervisor Chris Unger said.

The cost: Funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant program could provide a maximum of $200,000 to the township for the bridge project. However, the township must match 20% of that for a total of $240,000, the township engineer’s rough estimate of the cost of the bridge.

What happens next: The grant application is due by April 16. If the grant is awarded, the township could advertise for bids in May. The board has the option to reject all bids and decline the grant if bids exceed estimates.

Other happenings: The township is accepting applications for a new full-time road worker to fill a vacancy on the road crew.