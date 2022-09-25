When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Resident Douglas Stone asked for an update from supervisors about efforts to curb the feral cat population in the township.

Township response: Township Manager Jamie Yiengst noted that the township has been working with a local feline welfare organization to capture, spay and clip the cats’ ears before releasing them. However, she said the population reduction has not been as significant as had been hoped. She also said that a resident who had been feeding feral cats had been given a citation from the township.

Police news: Police Chief Kenneth Zimmerman announced a recent grant from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association for purchase of a $7,000 crime scene photography kit. The purchase will allow the department to train one officer for the role of detective. In addition, the board recognized the efforts of Officers Dominic Juliani and Chris Moser, who were the first on the scene at a recent structure fire and entered the house in order to rescue two dogs on-site.

Middle school construction: Lobar Inc., general contractors building the new Lebanon Middle School, requested township approval to close Wilhelm Road from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a period of roughly 2 1/2 weeks for sewer line work, as well as temporary lane closures during the day. The relocation/replacement of the line is needed for the new construction. Supervisors approved this request.

Church intersection: Supervisors endorsed a request by South Lebanon Community Church for an exception to two of four pedestrian crosswalks required by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As part or construction on-site, the church was required to conduct intersection improvements at East Evergreen Road and South Lincoln Avenue that include four-way crosswalks. The church claimed that would create undue hardship and has requested two of the crossings be designated as pedestrian prohibited.

Fall Cleanup Day: Residents are invited to leave brush cuttings and larger yard waste at their curbs for pickup on Sept. 19.

What’s next: The supervisors meet next on Sept. 27.