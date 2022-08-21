What: Lampeter-Strasburg school board workshop meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: West Lampeter Township requested the district absorb the full $28,000 cost of hiring third-party traffic safety contractor Anderson Consulting. Guards will be trained by township police.

Background: Under the current agreement, the township hired and trained crossing guards at a total cost of $20,000, which was split with the district. It was communicated to the school district that township officials feel it would be fairer if the district spread the cost of crossing guards across the taxpayers of the district instead of only the residents of West Lampeter Township absorbing half the cost. No action was taken on this item.

Health and safety: With no changes to the version approved last year, the board reaffirmed its health and safety plan as required by the state. Penn Medicine/LGH Occupational Health was also reapproved as the district’s vendor for drug testing at no cost increase.

Volunteer clearances: Superintendent Kevin Peart announced that district administration will require all school volunteers to pass state background clearances in order to assist with any school activities. The clearances will be valid for five years. If the volunteer has lived in Pennsylvania for less than 10 years, an FBI clearance will also be required. Board members will also be expected to submit clearances as well.

What’s next: The board meets next Sept. 6.