- When: Council meeting, Jan. 16.

-What happened: Council voted to change the zoning of land between the Conoy Crossing development and the Amtrak train tracks from low-density residential to high-density residential, allowing townhouses and apartments to be built there. The vote to change the zoning of 4.96 acres at 105 and 107 Maytown Ave. was unanimous among all council members present; Councilman Bill Troutman was absent.

- What it means: Without the zoning change, only single-family homes could be built “by right” on the land, which means no special permission is required. The Conoy Crossing development is high-density residential, so the change matches neighboring housing.

- The proposal: Brian Cooley, an architect with D.C. Gohn Associates, said both the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the borough Planning Commission had supported the rezoning, noting that it is within the planned urban growth area. He said the property currently contains former commercial properties from Superior Sign and the former Worley & Obetz oil company; those uses would not be permitted now in a residential area but were allowed to continue because they were in use before the zoning regulations existed.

- What’s next: Dan Burkholder, son of Leon Burkholder, the equitable owner of 107 Maytown Ave., said construction would begin quickly on that property. Terry Burkhart, owner of 105 Maytown Ave., said it would likely take three to five years before construction happens there.

- Recreation: Council voted unanimously to extend the existing Feb. 28 deadline until Oct. 30 for any party to an agreement for a recreation authority to withdraw from either extending or renewing it. The current agreement for Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services is set to expire Dec. 31. It was unclear what effect the borough’s extension would have because the board of the Elizabethtown Area School District had voted two days earlier not to extend the deadline. In addition to Elizabethtown Borough and the school district, the other parties to the agreement are Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township.

- Quotable: “With the school district not extending, we’re all bound by February 28th,” Council President Marc Hershey said.

- Possible change: Borough Manager Roni Ryan said it is possible the school board will reconsider and extend the deadline.