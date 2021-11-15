Tower Health is appealing a Chester County judge’s decision to reject tax exemption for three of its hospitals in the county.

Judge Jeffrey Sommer ruled in October that Phoenixville, Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals owned by Reading-based Tower Health were more aligned with for-profit companies and should not be tax-exempt.

In the same month, however, a Montgomery County judge ruled that Pottstown Hospital, also owned by Tower Health, could remain off the tax roll despite a claim by the Pottstown School District that it’s a for-profit company, according to a Reading Eagle report.

Chester County-based school districts Avon Grove, Coatesville and Phoenixville could have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes if the Tower Health nonprofit received the tax exemption, according to an earlier report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Yet, the decision places a financial strain on the Tower Health institutions. Tower Health lost nearly $80 million from January through March this year, according to the Reading Eagle. To save on costs, Tower Health plans to close Jennersville Hospital by the end of the year and is selling Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia.

“Regarding the Chester County Court’s decision about the tax-exempt status of Brandywine, Jennersville, and Phoenixville Hospitals, Tower Health is disappointed in this ruling and will appeal based on what we believe are numerous factual and procedural errors, and a flawed legal analysis,” Tower Health Public Relations Manager Jessica Belzer said in a statement.

Since 2018, the Pottstown School District has spent $204,153.63 on legal fees on the Pottstown Hospital tax exemption which loses them approximately $924,000 a year in property tax revenue, according to the report.