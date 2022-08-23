When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: East Lampeter held a public hearing to amend the zoning ordinance to allow self-storage facilities, commercial recreation uses such as gyms, and financial institutions by right in the township’s mixed-use zoning district. Supervisors then unanimously voted to amend the zoning ordinance. The new changes are in relation to a zoning amendment petition submitted by Campus Shoppes LP, the owners of the Square at Bridgeport, a mixed-use development at 1625 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Why it matters: Campus Shoppes attorney Claudia Shank of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC said the property was the “catalyst” for the amendment. She also said developers have had difficulties in attracting tenants to lease the first-floor spaces. Campus Shoppes partner Jay Provanzo said the COVID-19 pandemic changed retail. Supervisors unanimously voted on June 20 to accept a zoning ordinance amendment petition from Campus Shoppes LP to allow self-storage and commercial recreation facilities within the mixed-use zoning district. Prior, the mixed-use zoning district did not allow them by right.

Background: The Square at Bridgeport is on a 2.6-acre site north of Old Philadelphia Pike and west of Campus Drive. Campus Shoppes LP intends to redevelop the preexisting building to accommodate self-storage units on the first-level floor. Thirty fully leased apartment units are located on the second through fourth levels of the building.

New rules: Within the mixed-use district, self-storage facilities would be allowed a maximum area of 10,000 square feet on the first floor of a building. The self-storage facilities would be accessible only from inside by apartment residents with no outdoor storage allowed. Colin Siesholtz, East Lampeter director of planning and zoning officer, said the amendment was tailored to this property.

Drive-thrus: Repurposing preexisting drive-thru infrastructure by financial institutions, restaurants, retail bakeries and confectioneries would be allowed under the new amendment. Currently, a vacant bank building sits on the property. Restaurants and retail bakeries are now allowed to reuse a maximum of two drive-thrus, while financial institutions are permitted to have a maximum of three. The construction of new drive-thru facilities after the date of the amendment is forbidden.

Cocalico Creek Home: Supervisors also unanimously approved conditional final approval to the owners of Cocalico Creek Home. The home retail business is planning on a 3,900-square-foot add-on for warehouse space at 2335 Lincoln Highway East. Todd Shoaf, the store’s engineer from Pioneer Management, said building the addition is “more economical” for the business as it currently stores its inventory off-site.

Quotable: “We appreciate the applicant’s creativity to find uses,” Chair John Bowers said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. East Lampeter will hold one meeting in September instead of the normal two due to Labor Day falling on the first Monday.