When: School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner told the school board Octorara High School had a police presence early that day because of a tip submitted under the new school threat reporting system.
Background: The Safe2Say Something program was put into place statewide in January. The anonymous reporting system takes tips submitted by mobile app, website and telephone.
How it works: A tip was submitted to the hotline Saturday, Sept. 14. Though the threat proved to be unfounded, the district followed procedure to contact police. By chance, police were also on campus Monday morning to follow up on an off-campus incident.
Quotable: “Once a report goes in the Safe2Say system, the procedure starts. We follow the policy,” Orner said.