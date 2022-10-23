When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: A pastor’s plea for council’s help to deal with Columbia’s homeless population spurred a 35-minute discussion on how handle the problem of keeping residents safe while helping others receive housing, jobs and counseling.

Quotable: “I do believe it’s time to start working together,” said David Powers, the Columbia Presbyterian Church pastor who leads Hands Across The Street, a charity that has helped homeless people since 2010.

Issues: The organization has to relocate its homeless shelter at 291. S. Fourth St. because the Lancaster Mennonite Conference, which owns the building, plans to lease it to another congregation. The shelter will have to move in late March or early April, Powers said. In addition, nearby residents have complained about noise and vagrancy around the shelter.

Finance: Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, noted that rules probably prohibit council from donating any money.

Quotable: “What I really want is a dialogue,” Powers said. “Homeless people are people. I really don’t want to be on two sides of a trench.”

Council comments: “We’ve outgrown what we can handle,” Council President Heather Zink said about the borough’s homeless population. Eric Kauffman, council vice president, said, “We do have compassion and empathy for all people, but our priority, as borough officials, is the taxpayer of Columbia Borough. When we put them in harm’s way, we’re doing an injustice.”

Response: Powers noted that the shelter has helped several Columbia families find housing and jobs.

Makle Park: Council authorized borough staff to apply for a state grant to upgrade Makle Park.

Quotable: “This is a special grant round,” Mark Stivers, borough manager, told council members. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has $38 million in pandemic money to distribute.

Improvements: The borough’s master plan for this park calls for a half-basketball court, bleachers, bathroom facilities, a covered pavilion, picnic tables and grills.

Terms: Stivers said this grant differs from other state offers in that it will pay 80% of the cost, which is why he recommended proceeding with the application even though the borough’s capital fund currently lacks money. Stivers estimates the upgrades will cost about $600,000, with the borough’s tab around $130,000.

Money: Stivers said the borough will apply for a T-Mobile grant for $50,000. The remaining money could come from Columbia’s separate pandemic funding account, which has about $1 million.

Problems: Zink said she worried about “inappropriate activity” associated with the covered pavilion and bathrooms. Mayor Leo Lutz said bathrooms could be kept locked except for events held in the park.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.