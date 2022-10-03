When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 26.

What happened: The board unanimously authorized advertising an ordinance containing articles of incorporation to create an emergency medical services authority with other municipalities. They agreed to vote on the matter at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Why it’s important: Supervisor Gary Stevens said other municipalities share his concern that joining an authority creates another layer of government. He cited reservations about setting fees and putting the township landowners at risk for liens.

Quotable: “We just need to give our residents time to catch up,” Stevens said.

What’s next: Chairman Ben Bruckhart reiterated that agreeing to an authority in December is not binding. The township has until September of next year to back out of the authority with no penalties, but the problem then becomes finding a provider. Township Manager Mark Hiester said, “This is more of a test.” He said there are controls in place for fees, and the township is entertaining other proposals for emergency medical services. Officials also discussed sending out a special fundraising mailer to every resident. Brad Roth, of the Manheim Regional Emergency Management Agency, and a member of Manheim Borough Council, said his organization requested an extension of time to better understand the proposed authority.

Veterans memorial: The board authorized use of $5,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds as a donation to the Manheim Veterans Memorial Committee by a vote of 4 to 1. Supervisor Richard Landis dissented.

Official map: The board reviewed and approved a template printing of the official township map. The cost of the folded map is $3,000 to $4,000 and includes advertisers, making it cost neutral to the township. Township staff stated they had too many maps after the last printing three years ago, so they may not print as many this time.

Other happenings: Prior to the monthly meeting, the board held a meeting regarding the draft 2023 budget to discuss revenue, expenses and debt. Hiester said finances are in good shape. Debt will go down $92,000 next year, but inflation is a concern. The township will have to pay $500,000 to develop a yard waste site but is applying for a 90% reimbursement grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection.