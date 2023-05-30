When: Hempfield education, programs and policy committee school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: The board voted to extend the pilot programs of two English language arts curricula for one more year. Dylan Bard, Mike Donato, Linda Johnston, Grant Keener, Jim Maurer, Charles Merris and Pat Wagner voted yes. Richard Garber was the only no vote on the motion. Justin Wolgemuth arrived to the meeting late and missed the vote.

Background: On May 9, the board voted down the permanent implementation of the Wit & Wisdom language arts curriculum. The district had been trying out Wit & Wisdom and Savvas curricula during the 2022-23 school year in a search for a consistent language arts curriculum. The meeting ended with the board tabling whether to extend the pilot programs.

Discussion: Prior to the board’s May 18 vote, Maurer started the discussion by arguing that, if the district were to move forward with extending the pilot, it would be important to evaluate both programs thoroughly. Keener expressed reluctance to extend the pilot, saying he didn’t like returning to a decision that had already been made. Keener added, however, one reason to extend the pilot was that the board might look differently after the election and might come to a different conclusion. Merris said there was “sufficient uncertainty” about the two programs in question to justify extending the pilot. Garber said he was “in a different camp, and everybody knows it.” He said he is against Wit & Wisdom, in favor of Savvas and opposed to extending the pilot.

Quotables: “We should remove all evaluations and misconstrued objectivity because of political reasons. I believe that’s still an issue here, in terms of voting down Wit & Wisdom, and the continued public pressure that we received not to use Wit & Wisdom, by a small group of individuals,” Maurer said. “I think another year will help us make the right decision. This is a big decision for the district; it’s important for our students, for our teachers and financially. I think extending would do a lot of good and we’ll come out making the best decision after extending the pilot another year,” Merris said.

What’s next: Assistant Superintendent Doug Dandridge said there will be an invitation to continue for teachers who piloted the programs this school year and the district will expand staff using the piloted programs. Administrators have discussed with both companies what training would look in a second year. Dandridge also said there was no doubt a second year would add a lot of valuable data.