When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: An attempt to rezone part of an East Cocalico Township farm in order to erect a warehouse remains stalled as supervisors declined to recommend the plan to the zoning hearing board for the third time.

Background: C&B Development wants to rezone 23.6 acres of a 43.6-acre farm at 756 Gehman School Road. The farmland, now zoned agricultural, would have to be changed to light industrial. The developer asked the board to accept a petition to rezone and hand it off to the township’s zoning hearing board.

Quotable: “Today we’re here just to reiterate our interest in pursuing the board’s approval and taking the next step to rezoning the property,” said Andy Baldo of C&B Development.

New proposal: This latest appearance featured a willingness by the developer to make a contribution toward farmland preservation. Matt Close, also with C&B, said he looked into transfer development rights that “dictates where development can or can’t go.”

Quotable: “Our solution was to make a contribution to the Agricultural Preservation Board where they can utilize that donation from our farm that we’re proposing to rezone and preserve a farm that is already in the ag security area within township, essentially a farm that is not necessarily fully protected at this point,” Baldo said.

Board response: Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell, who owns a preserved farm, said it was his understanding that the preservation board only accepts government funding. Lancaster Farmland Trust is the nonprofit group, he said. Chair Lorenzo Bonura, who opposes more warehouses in the township, said he was not ready to move the project forward. Romao “RC” Carrasco, who spoke favoring the plan at the last meeting, said his position remains the same.

What’s next: Township solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel said she wants to see more clarification on the ag preservation programs “to see if it is a viable option.” Close said he will contact organizations and report back at the township’s next meeting.

Manual: In other business, the board voted to hire Government Finance Solutions to create a finance department procedures manual at a rate of $125 per hour for an estimated 60 hours. The approved total was $7,500.

Why it matters: Township Manager Tommy Ryan said at his first job in municipal government, the borough manager died suddenly and hadn’t written down any procedures and policies. Ryan spent six trying months to straighten out the mess. He said he learned that having dependable backup plans is critical.

Next meeting: The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Aug 3 at the township building.