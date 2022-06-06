At the start of March 2020, Ann Hinton of Downingtown found herself in need.

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, Hinton, 47, said she was newly divorced and struggling financially.

“I was a housekeeper for, like, 17 years and I thought that I would be fine once I got my ex out because I had this cleaning company, but COVID hit and I had no income,” Hinton said. “I had two kids in college and one in high school and no income. And someone told me about going to the boxes to get food.”

The food boxes first appeared in Chester County in 2017 as part of an initiative by It Takes a Village, which built boxes in Downingtown, Caln and Coatesville, said Jennifer Smialowicz, executive director of It Takes a Village. Members of the community fill the boxes with goods, she explained, and those goods become available to anyone in need.

Michelle Terry started It Takes a Village in 2016 with the original goal of helping mothers – it has since grown to include multiple programs such as the food boxes and the Neighbor to Neighbor program, where people can list what they need and community members will donate the items.

Hinton said she started to go to a food box in Downingtown and then also went to Lord’s Pantry of Downingtown. However, she received some items from Lord’s Pantry that she knew she would not use – so she and her 16-year-old daughter donated those items to the boxes, she said.

Smialowicz said that the number of boxes has grown from five in the original initiative to nine boxes now. Organizations such as churches and townships host and maintain the boxes.

“This is a way I can help the people of my community,” said Martha Broomal, who belongs to Messiah Lutheran Church, which fills the box at the Downingtown Train Station.

Broomal said her church members each sign up to take a week to stock the box and keep it clean.

“It's really the village that fills up the boxes,” Smialowicz said. “We have people who will just swing by on their way home from work and go in and clean out some old stuff and put in new stuff.”

After using the boxes in a time of need, Hinton and her daughter pitched in to pay it forward. Hinton explained they drove around checking the boxes – even if they couldn’t donate something to a box, they would at least clean it out.

“Sometimes you go to the dollar store and they have a cart that has 25 cent things in it. I would just pick up $2 or $3 whereas it doesn't seem like much, but you know you're getting 12 items and that's helping out someone for maybe 12 meals,” Hinton said.

Food Box Locations Here's where you can find food boxes provided by It Takes a Village in Chester County: - Abdala Park in Coatesville, between 9th and 10th Ave. on the south side of business Route 30, near the bus stop bench on the south side of the roadway. - Ash Park in Coatesville, between 3rd and 4th Ave. and between Kersey and Walnut streets, near the entrance to the park on 3rd Avenue. -Ebenezer Baptist Church in Downingtown, 199 Wallace Ave. -Train station in Downingtown, on the west bound side on Lancaster Ave., next to the bike rack. -Hearts and Hands Community Center in Honeybrook, 1 Lenape Way, locates at Indian Run. -Borough Hall in Modena, 5 Woodland Ave, near the borough building. -Saint Mark's Church in Morgantown, 1040 Chester Tree Road, located in the parking lot of the church -Village Library in Morgantown, 207 N Walnut St. -United Methodist Church in Thorndale, 3503 Lincoln Highway

Providing for those in need

Smialowicz said that thanks to the pandemic and flooding with Hurricane Ida in 2021, there were more people taking items from boxes.

She also added that the community met that increased need.

It Takes A Village is working to add three boxes in 2022 – one will be in West Chester, and two in middle schools in the Downingtown Area School District at East Ward and Beaver Creek elementary schools, Smialowicz said.

The West Chester box is ready and Smialowicz said it will hopefully be running by the end of summer – all that is left is for someone to install the box.

It Takes A Village is also working with the Downingtown Area School District to add a food box at East Ward and Beaver Creek elementary schools. Those boxes are the first part of a larger initiative to get them in all of the schools in the district, Smialowicz said. She believes the food box program will go to the school board for approval in the next month or so.

“The way I envision them happening is that those boxes would be located in a safe and private area with the goal that if a student is experiencing food insecurity, maybe they don't have their lunch that day or they know they're going home and there's not going to be food, then they can grab something from that box to take home for themselves or their family,” Smialowicz said.

Smialowicz explained that volunteers with the proper skills or local Boy Scout troops have built some of the boxes currently in place, and that a troop is planning to build and install the boxes for the schools. Fabricators have also built some and use donation money raised by It Takes a Village for the project.

The boxes do require code clearances but whoever is hosting them takes responsibility for it Smialowiczc said.

It Takes A Village sees an increase in needs toward the end of year at the boxes and also from their Neighbor to Neighbor program, Smialowicz said.

“It's things like blankets for beds, comforters, jackets, mittens, hats and then of course when the holidays come around, you know, having food for Thanksgiving or a present to give their child for Christmas,” Smialowicz said.

To learn more go to ittakesavillagecc.org or email admin@ittakesavillagecc.org.