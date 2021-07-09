LEBANON – For the first time in the city’s history, Lebanon’s Got Pride.

Scott’s Church -- more commonly known as The Church -- hosted the city’s first Pride festival June 26, with a turnout that exceeded organizers’ expectations, according to LebTown,

Reese Sweigart, a member of the LGBTQ community who is the manager, talent scout, booking agent and sound engineer for The Church, told the Lebanon Daily News that this event should have been happening for years. The daylong festival included a potluck, dance party, DJ and a drag show.

What’s next for the popular underground music venue at 39 S. Eighth St.? It will host summer concerts, for free or for a $10 cover, in an effort to revive the city’s steadily declining entertainment industry.

The Church will host a mix of rock, horror and punk groups from Lancaster, Bloomsburg and York counties, including Cold Blood Creep, Seglock, Powder Keg Culture and Single Hitter, on Saturday, July 10, at 6 p.m., according to the venue’s Facebook page. Click here to check out the Facebook page for The Church.

Lancaster-based punk-rock band SL.AP will play the venue Friday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Artists including T-ROD, Unfazed Ree w/Rway and Cuban8x will bring a mix of rap, Hiphop and EDM to the venue on Saturday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Punk and metal groups Dinosaurs in Paris, Sinister RIP and Relapsed from eastern and central Pennsylvania and Maryland. Respectively, will play Saturday, July 31, at 6 p.m. New York City-based rock band Wildstreet plans to take its “Kings of World Tour" to The Church. According to a post on the group’s Twitter, The Church has booked Wildstreet for Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Metal groups TheDestructPrinciple and Abbey Death, along with featured guest Nail Bite, are set to play Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. To close out the summer, the Ben Ginder Group will perform new material Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.