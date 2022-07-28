College news

Honors

Area students were among those honored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in May 2022 at its annual Academic Awards program.

Top award winners are listed with their hometowns and awards.

East Petersburg — Skylar Major, plumbing technology, most technically competent; Donald W. Jones Award, highest overall GPA.

Lancaster — Michael A. Mancini, economics outstanding student; electromechanical technology, outstanding electromechanical engineering student, donated by Society Manufacturing Engineers; Donald W. Jones Award, highest overall GPA.

Lititz — Miranda Dorosz, computer networking systems administration, highest GPA (morning class); computer networking systems administration, most proficient application developer (morning class); Student Alumni Award, selected by faculty, graduate recognized for outstanding qualifications in leadership, character and scholarship. Spencer Heffley, computer software engineering technology, highest GPA; Donald W. Jones Award, highest overall GPA; Andrew D. Matt, computer Software Engineering Technology highest GPA, Donald W. Jones Award highest overall GPA. Quintin S. Rohrer, social sciences outstanding student, automotive technology; Rosser Memorial Award, highest GPA.

Manheim — Sarah Paetz, electromechanical technology, outstanding electromechanical engineering student, donated by Society Manufacturing Engineers; Donald W. Jones Award, highest overall GPA.

Mount Joy — Josiah D. Ware, computer information systems, outstanding student; Donald W. Jones Award, highest overall GPA.

Additional award winners are listed by majors studied and awards given.

Economics — outstanding students, Michael Mancini, of Lancaster; Reese D. Martin, of Manheim.

Mathematics — outstanding student, Harry S. Mulrooney, of Quarryville.

Social studies — outstanding students, Aileen D. McElhenny, of Bainbridge; Quintin S. Rohrer, of Lititz.

Architectural technology — highest GPA, Juliette Forry, of Strasburg; leadership and character, Kaung K. Hann, of Lancaster; architectural technology excellence: Reagan J. Hollenbaugh, of Lancaster; degree project design, Hazel B. Pfarr, of Lancaster.

Automotive technology — Rosser Memorial Award, highest GPA, Quintin S. Rohrer, of Lititz; most technically competent, Trevor T. Lambert, of Denver.

Business administration — highest GPA, Safiya M. Purcell, of Lancaster; outstanding achievement awards, Ethan J. Sauder, of Strasburg, and Ashley Monclus Mejia, of Lancaster.

Cabinetmaking and wood technology — willingness to help others and high GPA: Eshton G. Sauder, of Lancaster.

Carpentry Technology — highest quality (morning class), Zachary K. Leid, of Mount Joy; most improved (morning class), Aaron G. Bailey, of Mount Joy; Paul L. Simmers Award (most advanced, morning class), Jeremy J. Weaver, of Lincoln University; quality, dedication and improvement, Christopher M. Raab, of Mohnton.

Collusion repair technology — most technically competent, Julianna V. Jon, of Lancaster.

Computer networking systems administration — Brendan W. Meley ’03 Memorial Award CNSA (evening class), showing promise and potential, Khrystyna Kregenbild, of Lancaster; highest GPA (morning class), Miranda Dorosz, of Lititz; most technically competent (morning class), Joel T. Brenchley, of New Providence; most proficient application developer (morning class), Miranda Dorosz, of Lititz.

Computer software engineering technology — highest GPAs, Spencer Heffley, of Lititz, and Andrew D. Matt, of Lititz.

Electrical technology — outstanding electrical student and the Class of 1931 Electrical Shop Award, Caleb J. Shorts, of Terre Hill; most sought-after electrical technology (morning class), Chad D. Alshouse, of Ephrata.

Electromechanical technology — outstanding electromechanical engineering students, donated by Society Manufacturing Engineers, Michael A. Mancini, of Lancaster, Alexander J. Miller, of Elizabethtown, and Sarah Paetz, of Manheim.

Engineering CAD technology — highest GPA, donated by SME, Thomas G. Mongno, of Elizabethtown.

Graphic communications and printing technology — excellence in graphic communications, Alyson L. Eldridge, of Lancaster; excellence in printing technology, Adam Z. Dagostino, of Mount Joy; outstanding student, Briana A. Ayala, of Lancaster.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology — Johnstone Excellence in Installation Award (morning class), Matthew S. Zeamer, of Lancaster; Instructor’s Award (morning class), Bobby Valentine, of Lancaster; RETA Proficiency in Refrigeration Award (afternoon class) Nick J. Miller, of Lititz.

Masonry technology — Stefan L. Facenda Memorial Award, Zedekiah D. Baker, of Nottingham.

Mechanical engineering technology — highest GPA/SME, Christopher D. Dacenzo, of Marietta; technical competency, Colleen C. Ross, of Lancaster.

Plumbing technology — most technically competent, Skylar Major, of East Petersburg.

Residential remodeling technology — high GPAs: Dylan J. Bakaric, of Middletown; Benjamin K. Witmer, of Millersville; most improved: Nadia N. Checkan, of Lancaster.

Water and environment technology — highest GPA: Eric W. Shannon, of Landisville.

Welding technology — leadership excellence (morning class), Andrew P. Barrett, of Lincoln University. Leadership excellence (afternoon class), Nelson P. Anderton, of Akron.

James H. Hartzell Award — student showing greatest scholastic and personal improvement: Mannie Rivera, of East Petersburg.

Kenneth W. Schuler Award — outstanding student pursuing further education: Zandielix De La Cruz-DeJesus, of Lancaster.

Student Alumni Award — graduate recognized for outstanding qualifications in leadership, character and Scholarship, selected by faculty: Miranda Dorosz, of Lititz.

Donald W. Jones Award — highest overall GPA awards: Spencer Heffley, of Lititz; Matthew J. Hoy, of Leola; Skylar Major, of East Petersburg; Michael A. Mancini, of Lancaster; Andrew D. Matt, of Lititz; Alexander J. Miller, of Elizabethtown; Sarah Paetz, of Manheim; Eric W. Shannon, of Landisville; Josiah D. Ware, of Mount Joy.

Thaddeus Stevens College Service Award — student who best exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and community service within and outside the Stevens community: Juliette Forry, of Strasburg.

