Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2022, from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. They are listed with their hometowns and majors.

Akron — Nelson Anderton, welding.

Bainbridge — Aileen McElhenny, electronic engineering; Joseph Sauder, electrical.

Bird-in-Hand — Derek Ulishney, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Christiana — Nicolas Reynoso Ponciano, electrical construction and maintenance.

Cochranville — Nicholas Miller, metals fabrication and welding.

Columbia — Gavin Geyer, computer and network systems administration; Julius Martinez, metals fabrication and welding; Elizabeth Miles, graphic communications and printing; Myah Mojica, architectural; Nathan Resch, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Zia Striver, metals fabrication and welding; Ian Young, electronic engineering.

Conestoga — Daniel Adams, architectural; Evan Hostetter, electrical; Riley Mitchell, computer and network systems administration.

Denver — Zachary Freeze, metals fabrication and welding; Luke Gehlert, electrical; Trevor Lambert, automotive; Adam Lesniara, welding; Tristan Nolt, computer software engineering.

Drumore — Daniel Spilker, metals fabrication and welding.

East Petersburg — Skyler Major, plumbing; Mannie Rivera, business administration; Renford Sterling, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Elizabethtown — Allison Espenshade, welding certificate; Jared Forney, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Alexander Miller, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Thomas Mongno, engineering computer aided design; Michael Polizzi, engineering computer aided design; Michael Ravert, carpentry; Caleb Shaffer, carpentry.

Ephrata — Chad Alshouse, electrical; Jordan Buch, electrical; Jaden Douangsouri, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Jared Martin, architectural; Alexa Quick, architectural.

Gordonville — Ryan Smith, electrical.

Holtwood — Norman Brooks, welding.

Honey Brook — Alexander Foreman, residential remodeling; Griffin Goetz, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Gabriel Roldan, water and environmental.

Lancaster — Jibril Abuadra, collision repair; Sebastian Asencio, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Remi Asso-Gonzalez, electronic engineering; Briana Ayala, graphic communications and printing; Henry Ayala, carpentry; Michael Baker, computer software engineering; Harley Benard, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Derek Brill, electrical; Keyla Calvo, business administration; Nadia Checkan, residential remodeling; Matthew Crone, water and environmental; Daniel Dall, engineering computer aided design; Cesar DeJesus, graphic communications and printing; Xandielix Delacruz-Dejesus, architectural; Benjamin Dennis, computer and network systems administration; Nicholas Diodato, electrical construction and maintenance; Davaun Dorsey, business administration; James Duong, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Alyson Eldridge, graphic communications and printing; Brayden Emmerling, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Gustavo Espinosa, residential remodeling; Mitchell Foley, engineering computer aided design; Madison Fuller, cabinetmaking; Mustafa Hameed, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Kaung Hann, architectural; David Herr, metals fabrication and welding; Reagan Hollenbaugh, architectural; Trinh Huynh, residential remodeling; Paul Jackubowski, business administration; Jordan Jaquez, electrical; Julianna Jon, collision repair; Anthony Keller, computer software engineering; Brian Kephart, electrical; Jordan Kibler, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Adam Lueders, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Michael Mancini, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Samira Martinez Borrel, electrical construction and maintenance; Ian McCoy, residential remodeling; Joshua Mendoza, electrical; Ashly Monclus Mejia, business administration; Logan Monroe, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Joshua Montanez, welding; James Myers, water and environmental; Miguel Nieves, automotive; Brian Pearson, electrical construction and maintenance; Cesarina Peguero, business administration; Jesus Perez, automotive; Jvhante Perkins, electrical; Hazel Pfarr, architectural; Bryan Plaza, automotive; Francisco Plaza, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Julio Pochet Edmead, computer software engineering; Safiya Purcell, business administration; Lachlan Robertson, electrical; Kyler Rodriguez, metals fabrication and welding; Zulmarie Rodriguez Madera, residential remodeling; Erik Rosa-Martinez, automotive; Colleen Ross, metals fabrication and welding; Rafael Ruiz, architectural; Evan Sandberg, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Eshton Sauder, cabinetmaking; Elizabeth Schell, water and environmental; Lennon Shenberger, welding; Emory Smith, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Mackenzie Snow, welding; Nikolaus Stauffer, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Cameron Strosser, water and environmental; Devonte Thomas, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Mariah Toomey, computer and network systems administration; Bobby Valentine, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Alberto Vargas, graphic communications and printing; Timothy Verkouw, water and environmental; Daniel Vidal, metals fabrication and welding; Tyler Weiss, computer and network systems administration; Daniel Yates, electrical; Matthew Zeamer, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Landisville — Eric Shannon, water and environmental.

Leola — Ryan Allen, plumbing; Hudson Graham, electronic engineering; Isaac Graham, automotive; Matthew Hoy, electronic engineering; Frida Mejia, residential remodeling; Joshua Proch, electronic engineering; Azaria Rivera, architectural; Emily Zimmerman, water and environmental.

Lincoln University — Antonio Barretta, electronic engineering; Liam Cook, plumbing; Gabriel Curran, computer software engineering; Jeremy Weaver, carpentry.

Lititz — Jeffrey Bragg, metals fabrication and welding; Brian Burchett, computer software engineering; Logan Bushong, metals fabrication and welding; Miranda Dorosz, computer and network systems administration; Joseph Formica, metals fabrication and welding; Avian Gaddis, business administration; Treytan George, welding; Samuel Hash, automotive; Spencer Heffley, computer software engineering; Brett Martin, computer and network systems administration; James Martin, computer integrated machining; Wesley Martin, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Andrew Matt, computer software engineering; Brandon Miller, carpentry; Colin Miller, metals fabrication and welding; Nicholas Miller, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Conner Minnich, electronic engineering; Quintin Rohrer, automotive; Alexander Sensenig, metals fabrication and welding.

Manheim — John Dailey, computer integrated machining; Jordan Keener, welding; Reese Martin, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Sarah Paetz, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Mikayla Regan, water and environmental; Deisten Rittle, architectural; Hunter Winters, metals fabrication and welding; David Yuengling, electrical.

Marietta — Christopher Dacenzo, metals fabrication and welding; Erick Ramirez, automotive.

Maytown — Tyler Beazley, electronic engineering.

Middletown — Dylan Bakaric, residential remodeling.

Millersville — Taylor Long, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Benjamin Witmer, residential remodeling.

Mohnton — Kyle Harris, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Mason Iezzi, computer integrated machining; Derek Kloc, computer integrated machining; Christopher Raab, carpentry; William Shouse, welding.

Mount Joy — Aaron Bailey, carpentry; Brandon Buckius, carpentry; Iain Cox, water and environmental; Adam Dagostino, graphic communications and printing; Tannar Kroll, welding; Zachary Leid, carpentry; Benjamin McCane, cabinetmaking; Thomas Rothermel, electro-mechanical (mechatronics); Josiah Ware, electronic engineering.

Mountville — Yosef Girisa, architectural; Kendra Weiss, water and environmental.

Narvon — Justin Norwood, welding.

New Holland — Dylan Wagner, graphic communications and printing.

New Providence — Joel Brenchley, computer and network systems administration.

Nottingham — Liam Donahue, electrical; Willem Greer, plumbing; Easton Hendrickson, computer integrated machining.

Oxford — Kevin Stackhouse, cabinetmaking; Alycia Torello, electrical construction and maintenance.

Paradise — Noah Feister, computer integrated machining.

Parkesburg — Jourdon Grove-Butler, electrical; Jared Kopacz, plumbing; Michael Rudisill, computer and network systems administration.

Peach Bottom — Daniel Althoff, electrical; Ethan Baddick, engineering computer aided design; Andrew Lau, architectural.

Quarryville — Jackson Hazell, automotive; Harry Mulrooney, automotive; Joshua Sample, metals fabrication and welding; Adam Yoder, engineering computer aided design.

Reamstown — Colby Noll, electro-mechanical (mechatronics).

Reinholds — Michael Butz, metals fabrication and welding.

Ronks — Aliza Howe, computer software engineering.

Stevens — Aramis Melendez-Flores, engineering computer aided design.

Strasburg — Grace Hess, business administration; Timothy Martin, plumbing; Grayden Petersheim, electrical; Mason Rush, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Ethan Sauder, business administration; Gwenn Spotts, metals fabrication and welding.

Terre Hill — Caleb Shorts, electrical.

Washington Boro — Jared Musser, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Willow Street — Jared Harvey, residential remodeling; Mark Hudson, electrical; Kenneth Rice, welding; Tyler Schwebel, graphic communications and printing.

Wrightsville — Shane Carberry, engineering computer aided design; Braden Flinchbaugh, metals fabrication and welding; Edward McKinney, welding.

