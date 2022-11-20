Terre Hill Borough building zonepic

 Carole Deck | Correspondent

When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget of $817,410 for 2023 with no increase and the real estate tax rate remaining at 4.25 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the rate would be $425, the same since 2018.

The numbers: The proposed budget projects revenues at $817,410 and expenses to be $703,670, leaving a year-end balance of $113,740.

The spending plan: Major expenses include the following: EPA stormwater management, $20,000; employee wages, $18,900; health care $53,400; property and liability insurance $16,785; workers compensation for employees and for Weaverland Valley Fire Department $17,627; contribution to Weaverland Valley Fire Department $15,000, an increase of $3,000; Eastern Lancaster County Library, $2,000.

American Rescue Plan Act funds: The balance of the ARPA funds of $132,125 are allocated to stormwater management compliance.

Policing: Police services continue to be provided by Pennsylvania State Police at no cost to the borough.

Trash pickup: Collection and disposal by Eagle Disposal, East Earl, will increase from $118,000 to $130,000, with the cost to residents going from $69 per quarter this year to $75 next year. A $10 discount is available from the borough if paid in full for the year by Feb. 13.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at the Dec. 13 regular meeting.

In other business: Council approved the disbursement of $63,460 from the liquid fuels fund to Ronnie C. Folk Paving Inc., Shoemakersville, and $2,545 to SL Technology, New Holland, for installation of three new computer systems.

Cemetery request: Council approved the request of United Methodist Church Cemetery Association Board for the borough to take over operation of the cemetery in Terre Hill.

