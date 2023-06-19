When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, June 13.

What happened: Mayor Bob Rissler administered the oath of office to newly appointed council member Andrew Dornes. Dornes fills the seat of Stephen Hollinger, who resigned last month. The term ends Jan. 1, 2024.

Intersection safety: To improve safety at the intersection of East Main and Earl streets (Route 897), council authorized Lincoln Pavement Services Inc., Denver, to install permanent crosswalks and stop lines at a cost not to exceed $5,300. The stop lines are plastic, more visible at night and last longer than the old painted lines. The cost includes the addition of two stop signs.

Quotable: “PennDOT agreed to let us add the two stop signs to make it what they call a multi-way stop intersection with four stop signs,” Rissler said.

Stormwater management: Council approved a stormwater management plan at 114 N. Hill Road for a 105-square-foot patio with retaining walls at a reduced application fee of $150.

More: Per a request from the Lancaster County Planning Commission, council authorized a letter of support to study and update the watershed stormwater management plan.

Office building expenses: Council authorized the installation of new blinds on nine first-floor windows of Borough Hall by Martin’s Flooring, Denver, at a cost not to exceed $3,300. Council also authorized a 63-month equipment lease with Stratix Systems, Wyomissing, for a copier at a cost of $129 per month plus maintenance at $86 a month.

Library representative: Sharon Pompilii introduced herself as a new member of the Elanco Library Board of Trustees.