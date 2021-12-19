When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget of $768,778 for 2022 with no increase in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 4.25 mills. For a property assessed at $200,000 the rate would be the same as 2021 at $850.

What it means: The budget lists $664,900 in total expenses with revenues projected at $768,778 with a year-end balance of $103,878.

Spending plan: Major expenses include $70,000 for Weaverland Valley Fire Department; stormwater management compliance, $40,000; borough building repairs, $16,566; computer systems update, $15,000; accounting software, $10,000. The borough will transfer $20,550 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to Weaverland Valley Authority to replace chlorine analyzers for three wells on the borough water system. The remaining $75,100 from the program is designated for borough stormwater management.

Street improvements: $87,000 will be spent to mill the southbound lane of Maple Street plus install geo-textile material, base and top.

Police protection: Police services continue to be provided by Pennsylvania State Police at no cost.

Trash pickup: Collection and disposal by Eagle Disposal, East Earl, will increase from $113,000 to $118,000 with the cost to residents increasing to $69 per quarter from $64.50 in 2021. A $10 discount is available from the borough if paid in full for year by Feb. 14.

What's next: The budget is scheduled for adoption on Dec. 28.

Park security system: Council authorized SL Technology LLC, New Holland, to upgrade security system at the Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, which includes a new recording computer, storage drive and camera system software licenses at a cost not to exceed $2,900.

Councilman says goodbye: President Bob Wenger will end his four years as council president on Dec. 31.

Quotable: “I’ve enjoyed working with this council and thank you for making my job easy,” Wenger said.