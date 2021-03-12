When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Borough Council approved the job description for a part-time code enforcement officer/zoning officer, pending review by the borough solicitor and authorized advertising for the position

Background: Valerie Gregory, borough secretary/treasurer, has performed the duties along with all her other responsibilities.

Resolution adoption: Council adopted a resolution to authorize operational support activities for members of Weaverland Valley Fire Department. This was the result to changes to the workers compensation law for a class of volunteers who do not respond to emergency calls, but are eligible for workers compensation coverage. Terre Hill Borough provides workers compensation coverage to the department.

New roof: Spring Grove Construction, East Earl, was awarded a contract to install a new roof on the borough garage at a cost not to exceed $12,400.

Donation: Council approved a $250 donation to the United Veterans Council of New Holland for an annual pilgrimage to cemeteries of Eastern Lancaster County on Monday, May 31.