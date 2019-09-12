When: Council meeting, Sept. 10.
What happened: Tim Edwards of 101 N. Hill St. asked council for help to prevent heavy rainwater from flooding his basement. He said water was spouting out of the borough’s storm drain during a recent storm.
Background: Summer downpours cause water to flow from the alley on Smith Drive, across Walnut Street and into his backyard and basement, Edwards said. This is the first time in 33 years of living on Hill Street that water has flooded the basement, Edwards said.
Borough response: Bob Rissler, public works supervisor, said heavy rainfall in a short period of time has nowhere to go and causes flooding. He wasn’t surprised the storm drain overflowed because water on Main Street runs through an 18-inch pipe to the drain at the end of Smith Drive where it exits using a 15-inch pipe.
Quotable: “Public Works will come up with a plan to present at the next council meeting. We could add curbing on the north side of Walnut Street across from Smith Drive to prevent water from entering the Edwards’ backyard,” Rissler said.
Other business: Council welcomed Randy Heilman, senior community planner with Spotts, Stevens & McCoy, to handle planning, zoning and stormwater management for the borough.
Historical society: Grandparents are invited to bring grandchildren up to age 12 to “Celebrate Grandparents” at the Terre Hill Area Historical Society in the Terre Hill Community Center on Main Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. It will feature a storytime about Terre Hill’s history, crafts and refreshments.