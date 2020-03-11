When: Terre Hill council meeting, March 10

What happened: Council authorized bidding on a used portable speed trailer to display drivers’ speeds in an attempt to stop speeding. They set the maximum bid at $4,000.

Quotable: “This device will be important for making drivers aware of their speed and slow them down,” said Councilman Garry Hartranft.

Appointment: Council appointed Craig Brossman to the Zoning Hearing Board for a term ending January 2021.

Drug Task Force: Council is withholding its contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force for 2020 until more information is forthcoming regarding future funding.

Coffee with a Cop: Residents are invited to meet state police officers serving the area and enjoy refreshments at Terre Hill Family Restaurant at 4-6 p.m. March 26.