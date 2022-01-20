When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Jason Firestone was sworn in by Mayor Bob Rissler. Firestone was unable to attend the reorganization meeting Jan. 3 where elected councilmen were sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse.

Appointment: Council recommended Jamie Weir, East Earl, to the position of emergency management coordinator, subject to approval by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Gov. Tom Wolf. Weir will also serve in a similar position for Caernarvon, Earl and East Earl townships.

Quotable: “Brecknock Township and New Holland Borough are expected to appoint Jamie which would mean he would be the EMC for all of the Eastern Lancaster County School District municipalities,” Rissler said.