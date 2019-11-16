- When: Council meeting, Nov. 12.

- What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no property tax increase.

- What it means: The tax remains at the 2019 level of 4.25 mills, which means the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 can expect a tax bill of $850.

- The spending plan: The proposed budget calls for a total of $493,600 in expenses, an increase of $13,300 over 2019’s budget of $480,300. Budget costs have decreased significantly since 2018 when state police took over policing at no cost.

- Trash pickup: The trash bill will remain $60 per quarter. A discount of $10 will continue for residents who pay for the year by Feb. 14.

- What’s next: The preliminary 2020 budget is available for public review at the borough office, 300 Broad St., Terre Hill, during weekday hours. It is scheduled for final adoption at the Dec. 10 meeting.

- Other business: Council approved attorney Neil L. Albert to continue to provide legal counsel to the zoning hearing board. He left the firm of Zimmerman, Pfannececker, Nuffort & Albert for solo practice.