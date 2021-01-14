When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: Valerie Gregory, borough secretary-treasurer, reported a resident complaint about the timely removal of political election signs. As of Jan. 9, she found 12 signs from the November election still displayed on town properties.

Quotable: ”Our borough ordinance states political signs shall be displayed no earlier than 20 days prior to the designated election day and shall be removed within five days after elections,” Gregory told council.

What’s next: The borough will publish a reminder in the borough newsletter to inform residents about the ordinance’s time limitations for political signs.

Appointments: Council appointed Harold Kilhefner and Merle Good to the Planning Commission for a four-year term and Craig Brossman to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term.