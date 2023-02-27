When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Mayor Bob Rissler presented the 2022 police report for Terre Hill from Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, Lancaster headquarters, which provides coverage to the borough. He reported 21 criminal investigations with 10 criminal arrests. Traffic citations totaled 21 with 14 warnings. The full report can be viewed on the state police website.

Quotable: “The state police are doing a good job. Weaverland Valley Fire Department Fire Chief Alan Hurst has been pleased with their response time,” Rissler said.

Vehicle safety: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Route 625 detour has raised concerns about the intersection at Earl and West Main streets. A few accidents and traffic congestion led to Rissler requesting a traffic study by PennDOT to determine if the intersection would warrant a four-way stop sign until the detour ends.

Detour background: Route 625 in Earl Township between Route 23 and Union Grove Road was closed on Dec. 5, as part of the Weaverland Valley Authority wastewater treatment facility and collection/conveyance construction project. The road closure and detour is anticipated to continue until April.

Appointments: Candie Johnson, Earl Township, representative to Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau for municipalities within Eastern Lancaster County School District (2023) and Wanda Good, Caernarvon Township, as alternate (2023).

Easter egg hunt: Council approved Terre Hill Days Committee Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8.