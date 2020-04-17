When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, April 14.

What happened: Following COVID-19 safety procedures, council held the monthly meeting with four members and the secretary/treasurer in attendance. Visitors are welcome at meetings.

Emergency declaration: A resolution was adopted by council to ratify and confirm a declaration of disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By issuing the declaration, the borough may be eligible for emergency funding, if needed.

Real estate tax payment extension: Council adopted a resolution extending the 2020 real estate tax payment with no penalty from June 30 until Dec. 31.

Electric car charging station: Public Works Superintendent Bob Rissler provided information about installing an electronic vehicle charging station with two 40-amp car chargers at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park. The project was tabled for additional information.

Quotable: “While a grant from Volkswagen would finance most of the cost, how much electric would be used and how would users pay for it?” asked Valerie Gregory, secretary/treasurer.

Cancellations and postponements: Weaverland Valley Fire Department canceled the annual car show in June. Terre Hill Days will reschedule the Easter Egg Hunt and the Flash Light Egg Hunt park fundraiser. Movie night in May will be held in June. More information is available at terrehillboro.com.