When: Council meeting, Aug. 13
What happened: Resident Helen Hartman voiced her concern about being required to replace 15 blocks of sidewalk at her 203-205 W. Main St. home. She feels it would be an expensive waste of money, since large trucks that cannot make the turn on Broad Street to Main Street will only continue to drive on and damage the sidewalk. She suggested council widen the road using some of her property to give trucks more room to make the turn.
Quotable: “Every one of the 15 blocks of sidewalk are cracked, broken or uneven from the trucks. It’s a miracle something bad didn’t happen. I’m hoping you can help me,” Hartman said.
Background: Bob Rissler, public works supervisor, explained there were plans done years ago to address the problem by adding a couple feet to enable trucks to make the turn from Broad Street on to Main Street. But nothing was done. He will check the plans again and try to resolve the problem for Hartman and the truck traffic.
Other business: Council followed many other county municipalities by adopting a resolution prohibiting the location of video gaming terminals in the borough. It will be delivered to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board by the required deadline of Sept. 3.