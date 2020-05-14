When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, May 12.

What happened: As of now, the community’s biggest event of the year — Terre Hill Days — is set for July 16-18. But plans could change, borough officials announced during an in-person meeting. Officials said the borough office is open to the public during normal weekday hours and noted they are following COVID-19 safety procedures.

Terre Hill Days: Council and the Terre Hill Days Committee will announce possible modifications to the event or whether it will be canceled entirely at a June meeting. Borough officials reviewed the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society reopening information based on guidelines from the state Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf’s process to reopen Pennsylvania.

Car-charging station: Council agreed to install an electric vehicle charging station with two 40-amp car chargers at the Terre Hill Community Park. According to an agreement with Slice of Sky Inc., Reinholds, the cost will not exceed $9,720, with reimbursement of $3,530 for conduit and wiring installation done by the borough. The borough approved seeking a rebate from Volkswagen for $7,775, pending final review of the sales agreement by Brad Harris, borough solicitor. The electric bill for the station will be about $200 a year; insurance is quoted at $110 per year, said Valerie Gregory, borough secretary/treasurer.