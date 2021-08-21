Terre Hill borough building

The Terre Hill Borough building, shown in this July 2013 file photo, is located at 300 Broad St.

 Carole Deck

When: Terre Hill borough council meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Borough Council received $75,100 in pandemic relief funds and now in the process of deciding how to spend the money — possibly for stormwater needs — following government guidelines.

Background: The federal funds were distributed to local governments through the American Rescue Plan Act for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary/Treasurer Valerie Gregory explained this was the first half of the payment with the second one to be received in 12 months. The funds can be used as follows: support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by public health emergency; replace lost public sector review; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Zoning ordinance violations: Legal action against the property owner at 111 Center Ave. did not occur since the lawn was mowed, resolving the violation. In a separate matter, code violations for uses of structures, junk vehicles and junkyard has been ignored by a property owner at 238 New St. with legal action to be taken by the borough solicitor to enforce compliance.

Maple Street rehabilitation: Council authorized Spotts, Stevens & McCoy to perform engineering design services and prepare bid specifications for repair the west side of Maple Street between Main and Vine streets at an estimated cost of $6,700. Council approved the advertising of bids.

Coffee with a cop: The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Terre Hill Community Center with state police Community Services Officer Kelly Osborne.

Quotable: “This is a great opportunity for the community, young and old, to meet the state police officers who protect our community,” Mayor Bob Rissler said.

