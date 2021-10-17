When: Terre Hill Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Council approved the installation of low-profile speed humps with proper signs on the following borough streets: Watt Avenue, between Main and Linden streets; Baer Street, between Sweigart and Weaver streets; Schnader Street and Terre Hill Community Park driveway. Maintenance and signs were authorized for existing speed humps on Watt Avenue between Linden and Earl streets; Conestoga Street; Walnut Street; and the park driveway.

Quotable: "The difference between a speed hump and bump is a hump is wider and rounder. Both help slow down vehicles and control speed," said Bob Rissler, public works superintendent.

Zoning update: Council authorized proposed revisions to the zoning ordinance presented by Harold Kilhefner, planning commission chair, for review by the borough solicitor and engineer.

Donation disbursements: Fire relief funds of $6,236 and a $12,000 donation were authorized for payment to Weaverland Valley Fire Department; $2,000 was paid to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.