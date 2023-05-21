When: Terre Hill council meeting, May 9.

What happened: Borough council accepted the resignation, effective immediately, of council member Steve Hollinger. The resignation was made by letter and delivered to council President Jerry Sensenig on May 9. Hollinger, who was elected to serve January 2022 through 2024, gave no reason for his resignation except being “in the best interest of council.”

Quotable: “We will appoint a council member to finish Hollinger’s term at the next meeting,” Sensenig said.

Intersection visibility: A hedgerow at 401 E. Main St. has caused concern for vehicles traveling on Route 897 to the four-way stop sign intersection at East Main and Earl streets. Bob Rissler, public works superintendent, talked to the property owners about the vehicular visibility safety problem. They agreed to remove the shrub along the property line and replace with a picket fence outside of the public right of way.

Roadway maintenance: Council gave approval for Brubacher Excavating, East Earl, to repair and repave small areas in the borough. These include: the right of way adjacent to the Community Memorial Park tennis court; speed bump areas in the park driveway and on Conestoga Street; and around the stormwater manhole at the Vine and Broad intersection at a cost not to exceed $6,000.