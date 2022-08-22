When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Anna D’Agostino, Eastern Lancaster County Library director, provided an update about the library, whose service area covers Caernarvon, Earl and East Earl townships along with New Holland and Terre Hill boroughs. Located in New Holland, it offers a variety of programs and events for all ages. However, state and municipal funding only covers about one-third of the library’s budget. The library asked for the municipality’s support to reach the 2022 fundraising goal of $112,000. No specific amount was requested of the borough, only that council considers an increase when doing next year’s budget.

Appointment: Council appointed Bruce Rudolph to the Terre Hill Borough Planning Commission to fill the unexpired term of George Gregory, which expires the first Monday in January 2024.

Sale of speed bumps: Fifteen speed bumps were sold on municibid.com for $61 to Reading Parking Authority. Due to resident complaints, the borough replaced the bumps with speed humps, which are lower and longer. Both serve to slow down traffic.

Quotable: “Since we no longer used the bumps, we’re glad the Reading Parking Authority can use them,” said Bob Rissler, mayor and public works superintendent.