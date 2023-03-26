When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, March 14.

What happened: Weaverland Valley Fire Department Chief Alan Hurst gave the 2022 annual report showing the fire service responded to 140 calls with 21 in the borough.

By the numbers: Property loss was $557,000 and saved property totaled $4.2 million. Average response time from dispatch to scene was seven minutes outside Terre Hill and four minutes in the borough. There are currently 60 active members. The department covers Terre Hill and the northeastern section of East Earl.

Quotable: “We thank you for your service,” council member Steve Hollinger said.

Document management: John Erisman of Stratix Systems, Wyomissing, presented information about secure document digitalization and archiving. The company scans and stores documents digitally online in a cloud platform where it’s backed up forever. Erisman said the company works with several municipalities, schools and businesses.

New telephone system: Council approved SL Technology, New Holland, to install Sangoma Switchvox Cloud internet phone system for a cost not to exceed $3,100. John Styer, SL manager, explained the benefits of replacing the almost 40-year-old system which was no longer repairable. The new system shows a cost savings of over $400 a month for the new phone service.

Electric choice: Council authorized Valerie Gregory, borough secretary, to handle an electric generation service contract with Direct Energy, Houston, at a rate of 0.076 cents per kilowatt for a 59-month term.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force: Council authorized a one-year contribution of $1,357 for payment to the drug task force.

Local history event: Terre Hill Area Historical Society was granted permission to use the Terre Hill Community Center for a Historic Trolley Presentation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Terre Hill Days: Council approved this year’s Terre Hill activities schedule, which can be found on terrehilldays.com.

United Veterans Council: Terre Hill will give a $250 donation to the New Holland group to hold its Memorial Day events.

Memorial tree and bench: Council gave permission for the Martin Reifsnyder family to install a tree and bench at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park in honor of Reifsnyder.