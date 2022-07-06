When: Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Bob Rissler, public works superintendent, reported a municipal separate storm sewer inspection was done by a Department of Environmental Protection inspector on May 24.

DEP inspection: Rissler said the DEP refused to acknowledge the method and occurrences to remove 60 tons of sediment from streets over a two-year period. The sediment was trucked to the Lanchester Landfill, Narvon. The inspector said the brush sweeper used should have been a vacuum one. Also, the streets need to be cleaned 26 times a year not twice. Rissler said this means the new plan submitted to DEP by September for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit will need to include a future retention basin or rain garden to be approved.

Quotable: “I was surprised the removal of 60 tons of sediment was not credited by DEP. A new vacuum sweeper and cleaning streets two times a month would be extremely costly,” Rissler said.

Intermunicipal agreement: Council joined East Earl, Earl and Caernarvon townships to adopt the appointment of a regional emergency management coordinator.

Liner/tailgate for vehicle: Authorization was given for LR Metal Fabrication LLC, East Earl, to fabricate and install a new 1/2-inch ABS plastic bed liner on the township’s Ford F550 dump truck not to exceed $2,800 and fabricate a tailgate not to exceed $1,000.

— Carole Deck, For LNP | LancasterOnline