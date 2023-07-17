When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: Council approved a request by Bob Sauder, of Terre Hill-based Wood Creations LLC, to construct and install a cabinet for a mini library at the Terre Hill Community Memorial Park. Sauder presented a drawing of the 24-by-42-inch cabinet to house the free library for children and adults to take a book or share a favorite book with people in the community. The mini library will be 3 feet tall and stand beside the Timbers Playground. The company will be responsible for maintaining the library.

Quotable: “(It's) great having the library in the park where parents can get a book, sit and read while the kids play at the Timbers. Kids can get a book after playing to take home and read,” Mayor Bob Rissler said.

Trash and recycling contract: Authorization was given to Secretary Valerie Gregory to send a letter to Eagle Disposal of PA Inc., Honey Brook, to request a one-year renewal option for trash and recycling at a per-unit fee of $164.63 for the 2024 calendar year. That’s up from the current fee of $159.72. Council President Jerry Sensenig said the borough’s 3-year trash and recycling contract, which began Jan. 1, 2021, ends Dec. 31. The contract provides the option to renew one year at a time up to two renewal periods.

Meeting date: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the borough hall.