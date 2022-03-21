When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Fivepointville Ambulance Service President Shannon Martin gave a brief presentation of the 2021 ambulance report. The ambulance station at 1094 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, serves Terre Hill, Brecknock Township portions of Adamstown Borough, Caernarvon, East Earl, Earl and Ephrata townships.

By the numbers: There is one part-time paid staff and 45 volunteers. Last year the company responded to 844 calls. The highest number of calls was in Brecknock at 446 (52.8%) and 86 (10%) in Terre Hill. There were 137 sick person calls and 107 vehicle accidents.

Quotable: “We rely on memberships for funding. Last year only 41% of people in our service area responded to the membership drive,” Martin said.

Resignation and appointment: Council accepted the resignation of J. David Rothschild from the Terre Hill Planning Commission and appointed Chris Coblentz to complete the unexpired term ending next January.

Eagle Scout Project: Hunter Weaver, Boy Scout Troop 172, asked council for approval to work on a landscape project in Terre Hill Community Memorial Park and in front of the Borough Hall. Weaver was asked to bring a design plan to the next council meeting. Upon approval, he will begin the project which will be completed the second week in June.

New home for clock: Council approved a request by Terre Hill Area Historical Society President Ron Weaver to move the historical clock in the borough hall to the society’s location at 131 W. Main St. Weaver explained the grandmother clock was handcrafted probably in the 1960s by resident Royer Bixler, a well-known blind woodworker, who died in 1998. The clock had been donated to the borough.